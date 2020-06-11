Namibia: Late-Bloomer Spangenberg Makes Her Mark

Nicole Spangenberg gave an exceptional performance to win all three female sections at the recent Nedbank Bridge Run, while she also excelled amongst the male competitors.

She won the 3,9km category in 16 minutes 32 seconds, the 7,5km category in 33:17, and the 15,5km category in 1:09:25.

Her times compared very favourably against the male competitors, as she came fifth overall in the 3,9km category, fourth overall in the 7,5km category; and sixth overall in the 15,5km category. All three male categories were won by Pierre van Rensburg in respective times of 13:57 for the 3,9km run, 29:03 for the 7,5km run; and 1:02:47 for the 15,5km run.

Her performances are remarkable, bearing in mind that she only started training seriously about four years ago, but through hard work and dedication, as well as the support of her family, she has now emerged as one of Namibia's top long distance runners.

Ï ran a bit while at Windhoek High School, but I never really trained and didn't do very well. It was only after the birth of my third child that I decided to start running again to lose a bit of my baby fat," she said.

By then Nicole was living in Johannesburg with her husband Chris who was studying to become an orthopaedic surgeon, and he played a big role in motivating her to continue.

Ït wasn't easy at first, especially when it got colder, and I often wanted to quit, but my husband always encouraged me to keep on running, so I just continued and never stopped. Now it has become a routine and such an important part of my life, and if I don't run I feel quite despondent," she said.

Initially she only trained three times a week, but later moved up to five sessions per week and soon started improving. She won two trail races and came second and third in a few others, and by 2019 she decided to compete in the Rossing Marathon Championships, which served as a qualifier for the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town. She did very well, coming fifth overall behind established marathon stars like Beata Naigambo and Leena Ekandjo, and after returning to Namibia later that year, she continued to make her mark on the local marathon scene.

In October last year she came third at the Hangana Hake Run over 21km, once again finishing behind Naigambo and Ekandjo, and in February this year she came fourth at the Rossing Half Marathon, which was won by Lavinia Haitope.

By now running had become her passion and she joined a training group in Olympia which continues to train five days a week, starting every morning at 04h45.

Her achievements are all the more remarkable, bearing in mind that she is a working mother of three young children, who has to balance her training, home schooling, work and family life into a normal 24-hour day.

"I believe in hard work and the only thing standing between you and your goal is yourself. Running is such a great investment - it clears your head, it re-energises you, and you feel great afterwards. I'm a firm believer in exercise and investing in yourself, so that you can contribute to your family at your fullest potential," she said.

"My running has also had a very positive influence on my children, who love sport and also want to run and compete. They are always supporting me, because they know how much training and sacrifice it has taken to come this far. On Sunday when I did my last run, they were there at the finish line to cheer me on," she said.

At the age of 37, when many athletes would consider retiring, Nicole is now just starting out.

"I'm setting my sights high, I want to do my best, and I believe there's still a lot left in these old legs," she said.