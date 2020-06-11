Namibia: Hotto in High Stakes Tug of War

Brave Warriors star Deon Hotto is likely to end up at South African Premier League champions Mamelodi Sundowns or Soweto giants Orlando Pirates next season, according to reports coming from across the border on Wednesday.

The two clubs appear to have an edge over Kaizer Chiefs and an unnamed Qatari club in landing the much sought after winger given their bargaining power, reported Goal.com and popular South African football magazine KickOff, which ranks the Namibian international seventh in their top 10 most valuable midfielders in the PSL.

Pirates and Sundowns recently upped their bids substantially to prize the pacey ace from Bidvest Wits, relegating their rivals to also rans.

"It's a huge battle. I think at the end the decision is no longer going to be about money but the boy's heart, where he wants to play next season," KickOff.com reported.

Despite his future being a hot topic of contention, Hotto rubbished the reported interest earlier this week.

"I don't know anything. I only read these reports in the media," he said. The club [Wits] doesn't know anything. My agent says he doesn't know anything. I don't know anything. No one has spoken to me," he told Kick Off on Monday.

"I haven't received a call from Irvin Khoza [Pirates owner], Patrice Motsepe [Sundowns owner]or even Kaizer Motaung [Chiefs owner] expressing their interest. The only thing I read is in the newspapers."

Nonetheless, Hotto should look to further his career at Sundowns, retired compatriot Henrico Botes suggested to Goal.

A bruising old school centre-forward, Botes made 218 PSL appearances for Moroka Swallows, Cape Umoya (formerly Platinum Stars), and Wits scoring 39 goals, while he also found the back of the net on six occasions in cup matches.

Having lined-up alongside Hotto for the Brave Warriors and faced him in the PSL, Botes feels the flying left-footer's skills set is best suited to the Brazilians.

"I think he's done well in the past couple of seasons in the PSL. So, it's always difficult to move a big team, the so-called big teams in South Africa," Botes told Goal.

"Sundowns is a successful team, they have been competing in Africa and the main thing will be the competition for a place. Sundowns always acquired the best players in the PSL. So, I think monetary wise it will be a good move for him," he said.

The ex-Ramblers hitman backed the 28-year-old to succeed at the 2016 Caf Champions League winners and move overseas.

"He's got the talent and it's now up to him to put in the hard work. I'm excited for him. I just hope he will do himself and Namibia proud," said the retired warrior.

"For me personally, it doesn't matter where you play. You can play for [Kaizer] Chiefs, [Orlando] Pirates, or in Europe, you just need to work and deliver when you get a chance," added the 40-year-old.

Playing under Pitso Mosimane will elevate Hotto's quality.

"I mean Pitso is one of the best coaches in SA [South Africa] now and obviously it will be great for Hotto to work with him. He's been working with Gavin [Hunt] who is also one of the best in the country. It's just for him to work hard," Botes noted.

"Hotto is one of the players that can play well. I know him well from my time in the national team. I always tried to advise the young boys especially those in SA, the likes of Peter Shalulie, Hotto, [Virgil] Vries to work hard," he continued.

"It's a chance for him to take his career to the next level and start winning trophies on a regular basis. He must compete with the best in Africa and he can go overseas. Why not?"

Hotto's versatility will give the serial winning Brazilians several dimensions. Hotto has proven to be a player for the big occasion at previous employers Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic.

"Players that are multi-faceted and can play in different positions. With Hotto, it will help him because he played as a left-back at [Bloemfontein] Celtic," Botes explained.

Opting for Sundowns will make Hotto the fourth Namibian to sign for the club after Ronnie Kanalelo, Mogale Naruseb and Sydney Plaatjies.

"[Sydney] Plaatjies was there for a while, and although he didn't get his chance, Ronnie spent almost eight years, close to a decade at Sundowns.

"He knows the culture and I'm sure he will advise him. Sundowns are serial winners, I mean everyone wants to play for a club like that. I trust Hotto, he's got a good head and I believe it's up to him if the moves does happen. It's up to him to prove himself. I have no doubt he can do it."