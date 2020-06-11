Namibia: Honesty Brings Blessings - Walvis Taxi Man

Namibians are still amazed by taxi driver Silas Mwaala who made the headlines last Friday, when he returned the money an elderly lady had left it in his taxi.

After his story appeared in The Namibian, people commented on social media and others called wanting to know more about him to use his services.

The Namibian spoke to Silas Mwaala this morning in between his trips around Walvis Bay.

Although he allowed his picture to be taken, he noted that he is just an ordinary person that remembers the teachings of his parents.

"I am sure that we were all raised by parents who tried to teach us about life and its blessings and consequences. We need to make our parents proud and also have respect for others around us,"

Mwaala said he especially felt a strong need to return the money, after he discovered that it belongs to an old woman, although he would not hesitate to do it even for a young person.

He came to Walvis Bay in 1999 to look for job and was employed in the construction industry, until he was retrenched, along with nine others in November last year. He went back to the north, but realized that his family would starve as there was no income to support them.

" I came back in January and used my car as a taxi," he said.

Mwala said he is feeling optimistic about his future, after the blessings from the elderly woman.

"I teach my children the same values. Many people might be wondering how I could return money in the current situation, when everybody is having financial difficulties. However, I am sleeping peacefully, knowing that I did not steal."

He picked up the elderly lady in town after she collected her pension grant, and only discovered the purse later when someone alerted him that it was in the back seat.

He tried to make an announcement on radio and took it to the police station two days later, when he did not get a response.