Mauritius: Budget 2020-2021 - Key Projects to Be Implemented, States Sports Minister

11 June 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The budget provision of Rs 724 million allocated to the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation will enable the implementation of key projects in order to achieve the main objectives of the national sport policy.

This statement was made by the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr. Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, yesterday, at the National Assembly, during his intervention on the Budget 2020-2021 debates.

The Minister spoke about the need for the whole population to remain united during the Post Covid-19 crisis, and to work together so that the country overcomes its socio- economic challenges. Government's main concern is to ensure the well-being of the nation, and this is reflected in the 2020-2021 Budget that demonstrates its unflinching efforts to protect the population and ensure the progress of the country, during this time of crisis, he said.

According to Minister Toussaint, the provisions of Budget 2020-2021 will enable his Ministry to undertake its activities and concretise its projects in an effective manner. Each sports federation will be allocated a budget to drive their projects, such as for Elite Sport, talent identification at grass-roots level will be reinforced and promising athletes will be offered training to attain excellence. Training and coaching framework based on international best practice, will also be put in place.

Moreover, another key mission of the Ministry, recalled Minister Toussaint, is positioning Mauritius as a sports hub in the Indian Ocean. He indicated that high level competitions at the National Sports Complex at Cote d'Or and other appropriate sites will be organised and Sports Facilities Management Unit to improve maintenance and operation of sports facilities will be set up.

New Projects include: The Introduction of a new Sports and Physical Activity Bill and the setting up of Local Active Mauritius Partnerships in 21 Constituencies in collaboration with the Local Authorities.

Additionally, the Ministry is making the necessary preparation for key sporting events, namely: the CJSOI Games 2021; Olympic/Paralympics Games 2021, 2024 and 2028; 2022 Francophone and Commonwealth Games.

It is recalled that the Budget 2020-2021 makes provision of Rs 5 million for the preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Rs 10 million for the preparation for the Paris Olympics.

