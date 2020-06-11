Sudan, Egypt, and Ethiopia Ministers Hold Virtual Meeting Over Nile Dam

10 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mawahib Abdallatif

Water and Irrigation ministers from Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia on Tuesday resumed negotiations over the filling of the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile.

"The meeting discussed two main items including the required measures to continue the negotiations as soon as possible and the outstanding issues for each country," Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Yasser Abbas told journalists after the virtual meeting adding that it had been 'fruitful'.

The minister reaffirmed that the Sudanese official position supports the interests of Sudan because it is based on technical opinion.

"Sometimes this interest is identical with Ethiopia and sometimes with Egypt, but I reaffirm that the Sudanese interests do not conflict with the Egyptian or Ethiopian interests," said Mr Abbas.

The meeting, conducted in the presence of three observers from the US, European Union Commission and South Africa, came after Sudanese Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok contacted his Ethiopian and Egyptian counterparts.

The parties resolved to continue with daily meetings, except on Friday and Sunday, so as to reach a consensus on the remaining issues.

--Additional reporting by Xinhua

