Namibia: Remains of Murdered Vendor Repatriated to Zim

The body of Zimbabwean street vendor Hlaisanani Zhou, who died after a vicious assault by several men last week in Otjozondjupa region, is expected to arrive by road in Zimbabwe, where burial is scheduled for today. His remains were loaded onto a trailer in Windhoek on Tuesday afternoon and travelled long hours on the road before reaching Zimbabwe.

His nephew Tendai Moyo said the burial is expected to take place today at Mwenezi in Masvingo province.

Moyo told New Era on Tuesday once the body arrives in Zimbabwe, it has to be buried within 24 hours.

Zhou succumbed to his injuries last week after being beaten by five men for allegedly stealing wood glue at a supermarket in Otjiwarongo.

The five suspects were arrested in connection with his murder and made their initial court appearance in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court.

They were denied bail and their case was postponed to 17 August.

Moyo, accompanied by his friend Shawn Rimai, left Windhoek Tuesday afternoon and arrived in Katima Mulilo yesterday morning, where they handed Zhou's body to another driver, who drove up to the Sesheke border in Zambia.

The two remained behind and handed over the vehicle around 09h30.

The driver from Katima Mulilo then handed over Zhou's remains to a Zambian driver, who drove up to the Zambia-Zimbabwe border and handed over Zhou's remains to his family yesterday afternoon.

Moyo told New Era because of Covid-19 lockdown, he cannot drive up to Zimbabwe, as he will be placed in quarantine for the mandatory 14-day period.

"Because of Covid-19, if we travel up to Zimbabwe, we will be quarantined. Zambia is not on lockdown but Zimbabwe is and will be quarantined for 14 days. Coming back to Namibia, we will be in quarantine for 14 days. For that reason, I cannot travel," said Moyo.

He stated the Zimbabwean embassy in Namibia assisted with paperwork, while his friends here in Namibia and family in other parts of the world contributed financially towards the burial costs.

"We pray for mercy to give our uncle a decent send-off; this is all we can do," said Moyo. The residents of Otjiwarongo, where the vendor has resided for the past 10 years, had a send-off for him on Tuesday evening. Moyo and Rimai stopped there briefly for the send-off while on their way to Katima Mulilo.

Otjiwarongo constituency councillor Marlayn Mbakera condemned the barbaric circumstances that led to the death of Zhou, saying this is no way a true reflection of Namibia towards its brothers and sisters from neighbouring countries. Mbakera also donated groceries towards Zhou's funeral.

"We wish the family strength as they repatriate the remains of the late Zhou to his home country, Zimbabwe," stated Mbakera