South Africa: Lockdown - Cabinet Wants Scientists to Weigh in Before Any New Decisions Are Taken

11 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Qaanitah Hunter

Cabinet has deferred taking any decisions related to amending regulations under alert Level 3 of the national lockdown pending a full health assessment report from the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Cabinet noted that the National Coronavirus Command Council had made a number of recommendations to Cabinet but it decided to defer making any decisions on the matter.

"The recommendations are based on submissions made by various sectors and deliberations by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure," said the statement.

This comes as the NCCC has been implored by lobby groups and the Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to consider reinstating the alcohol ban.

A case has also been made to the NCCC to reopen salons and hairdressers under alert Level 3 of the lockdown.

While the NCCC had deliberated on inputs made to it, Cabinet wants the group of 50 scientists advising government to weigh in first.

"However, Cabinet decided to defer approval of the recommendations pending a full health assessment report from the Ministerial Health Advisory Committee on Covid-19," said Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.

The advisory committee is led by Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

Williams said the NCCC is expected to receive the full presentation by early next week.

On Wednesday, there were 55 421 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa with 1 210 Covid-19 related deaths.

"Cabinet once again appeal to and urge all South Africans to adhere and voluntarily comply with measures put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19. The measures include regular washing of hands, social distancing and wearing of masks when in public," Williams said.

The country has been on alert Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown since 1 June which allows for most businesses to resume.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.