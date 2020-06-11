Namibia: Police Investigate Walvis Racism Claims

Namibian Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the police were investigating a teacher at the Hillside Christian College at Walvis Bay, who is accused of having posted racist comments on social media last week.

Shikwambi said a case of contravention of the Racial Discrimination Prohibition Act of 1991 was opened against Corien Steenkamp, who has since been suspended by the school following her remarks.

The act also says no person may cause, encourage or incite hatred between different racial groups or disseminate ideas based on racial superiority.

"Racial discrimination must not be tolerated in an independent Namibia. It hampers unity and national progress, and must therefore be condemned in the strongest terms," she said.

Steenkamp had participated in a conversation about the recent incident in which two white and three black suspects were implicated in the murder of a 43-year-old Zimbabwean street vendor at a supermarket at Otjiwarango last week.

Steenkamp claimed "civilisation is not made for blacks, and the Bible is not written for blacks, let that sink into your wrotten [sic] smelly mouth, go back to the bush and eat your wrotten [sic] food like your forefathers," and "... civilisation is not made for a black man, that's why the infrastructure collapse [sic] in the last 30 years".

Other comments from her profile include "White Lives Matter", "I love Being White", "The World is Fed Up with Black Invaders", and "America is Fed Up with Uncivilised Invaders ... that's why Trump is Building the Wall".

Ileni Shapumba, community affairs police commander in the Erongo region described the case as very serious in a democracy.

"We are giving it serious attention. We have received several complaints [about it]," Shapumba said.

Attempts to reach Steenkamp proved futile and her Facebook profile seems to have either been removed or changed.

Hillside Christian College's principal early this week issued a statement announcing Steenkamp's suspension, and that the school distanced itself from her remarks.

"This institute condemns any utterances placing any race, colour, or people at a higher or lower level or position, and we want to distance ourselves from such hate speech. We believe and teach that we are all created equal before God," the statement read.

It aslo said the school and its legal advisers are currently dealing with the situation.

NamRights executive director Phil ya Nangoloh said Steenkamp deserves to be prosecuted for her comments.

"All over the world, humans, regardless of race, colour or creed, in their thousands, are rising up chanting down systemic racism and racial bigotry. In England and Belgium, statues of slave traders and other racists are being toppled. However, here in Namibia, with its anti-racist constitution, we have citizens or residents like Corien Steenkamp, glorifying and advocating white supremacist ideology and the crime of apartheid," he said in a post on social media.

Ya Nangoloh called on the inspector general of the Namibian Police for Steenkamp's immediate arrest and detention, and to be charged with crimen injuria, racism, racial discrimination and related intolerance as well as a crime against humanity, which includes furtherance of the ideology and crime of apartheid.