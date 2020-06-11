Namibia: Nust to Resume Face-to-Face Teaching

Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) says stage 3 of the lockdown exit strategy presents an opportunity for the university to introduce face-to-face classes for students who could not attend online classes due to a lack of devices and connectivity.

The university's acting vice chancellor, Andrew Niikondo, said in a statement last night the university was allowed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation to resume face-to-face classes, including practical work.

Niikondo said the resumption of face-to-face classes will take place under strict health and hygiene conditions.

"These include having no more than 50 students per class or lecture group, and observing social distancing of at least 1,5 metre between people at all times," he said in the statement.

In addition, Niikondo said students would be required to wear an appropriate mask, and hygiene interventions will be increased across all facilities on the main campus and 10 regional Nust centres.

He said Nust has ensured the campus is ready to start receiving students for face-to-face classes and laboratory work.

"However, due to the stringent nature of the standard health and hygiene guidelines for stage 3 and the complexity of timetabling more class and laboratory groups, not all face-to-face sessions can start on 15 June.

"As such, we have adopted a phased-return approach whereby students will return in smaller groups and not as an entire group. The earliest date the university can open for students to return using a phased approach is Monday 22 June.

"From next week, the affected students will be informed individually about when their face-to-face sessions will commence," he said.

Niikondo said the implementation of this phased return for face-to-face sessions does not mean remote online teaching and learning will stop.

Therefore, students who do not receive an invitation from the university to return to hostels, should remain at home and continue to study as before through online learning.