Namibia: Assault Case Opened Against Kamanjab Police

A CASE of assault was opened against several police officers for allegedly assaulting a man at Kamanjab in the Kunene region last Tuesday.

The police regional commander in the Kunene region, James Nderura, confirmed to The Namibian that a case of assault against several police officers was opened at the Kamanjab police station after the assault of 35-year-old Clerence !Ganeb.

Nderura could not say how many police officers were involved in the assault of !Ganeb, who is a former police officer.

The Namibian has seen a video clip circulating on social media where two officers are whipping !Ganeb along the street with what appears to be a sjambok as crowds gathered to watch.

It is not clear what caused the altercation. A relative of !Ganeb, who spoke on condition of annonymity, claims he witnessed !Ganeb attempting to stop a quarrel between the police and a friend of his, which led to the physical confrontation.

"I was at the scene when Clerence arrived from home and wanted to stop the squabble between the police and his friend. The officers whipped him with a sjambok, shoved him to the ground and kicked him several times," said the relative.

!Ganeb sustained injuries to the hip and an open wound on the forehead, the relative said. He lay on the ground unable to get up following the assault.

"Only when the investigation unit from the police headquarters at Opuwo arrived was he (!Ganeb) taken to the Kamanjab Health Centre on Thursday," the relative said.