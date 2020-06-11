Namibia: Assault Case Opened Against Kamanjab Police

11 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A CASE of assault was opened against several police officers for allegedly assaulting a man at Kamanjab in the Kunene region last Tuesday.

The police regional commander in the Kunene region, James Nderura, confirmed to The Namibian that a case of assault against several police officers was opened at the Kamanjab police station after the assault of 35-year-old Clerence !Ganeb.

Nderura could not say how many police officers were involved in the assault of !Ganeb, who is a former police officer.

The Namibian has seen a video clip circulating on social media where two officers are whipping !Ganeb along the street with what appears to be a sjambok as crowds gathered to watch.

It is not clear what caused the altercation. A relative of !Ganeb, who spoke on condition of annonymity, claims he witnessed !Ganeb attempting to stop a quarrel between the police and a friend of his, which led to the physical confrontation.

"I was at the scene when Clerence arrived from home and wanted to stop the squabble between the police and his friend. The officers whipped him with a sjambok, shoved him to the ground and kicked him several times," said the relative.

!Ganeb sustained injuries to the hip and an open wound on the forehead, the relative said. He lay on the ground unable to get up following the assault.

"Only when the investigation unit from the police headquarters at Opuwo arrived was he (!Ganeb) taken to the Kamanjab Health Centre on Thursday," the relative said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.