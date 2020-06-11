Zimbabwe: Zimre De-Lists Pending Take-Over Deal

11 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Property developer, ZIMRE Property Investment (ZPI) is set to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) once negotiations for the acquisition of the company's entire issued share capital by its holding company, ZIMRE Holdings Limited (ZHL) are successful, 263Chat Business has established.

ZHL and ZPI are both listed on the local bourse with the former specializing in re-insurance business while the latter being the group's property management and development arm.

The two entities have since advised its shareholders and the investing public to be cautious of their securities.

"Shareholders are advised that Zimre Holdings Limited ("ZHL") and Zimre Property Investments Limited ("ZPI") have entered into negotiations for the acquisition of the entire issued share capital in ZPI ("the Transaction"). It is intended that, if successful, the Transaction will culminate in the voluntary delisting of ZPI shares from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE"). Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of ZHL and ZPI until a full announcement is made," the companies said in a joint statement published on the ZSE website.

ZHL also runs property businesses across the Southern African region.

ZPI recently completed mega projects such as the Sawanga Mall in Victoria Falls and the Nicoz House Bulawayo meant for student accommodation, both of which are contributing meaningfully to the company's revenue streams.

The property developer posted a profit rebound of ZWL$ 182.18 million last year from a loss position of ZWL$76.33 million in 2018.

The Victoria Falls based- Sawanga Shopping Mall is currently at 92% occupancy level.

However the development comes at a time the property sector is facing a myriad of challenges including low occupancy and rental defaults owing to a challenging macro-economic environment.

Meanwhile, ZIMRE Holdings Limited (ZHL) has declared a dividend of $3,1 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, the company said in its latest notice to shareholders.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.