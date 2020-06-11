Angola Ponders Over Support for Media

11 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology and Media Manuel Homem said Wednesday the government is studying on how to support the country's Media, mainly the private-owned companies.

The minister said that his sector has been working for a month on identification of the kind of support to provide and what matches the context.

"We are undergoing an exceptional period, as we all know. But its the Angolan Executive's concern to ensure the possibility to reduce the layoffs", said the minister at the end of his visit to some private-owned Media outlets.

Taking stock of his visits to Rádio Tocoista, Rádio Mais, Rádio Movimento Frequência Modelado (MFM), Newspaper "O pais" and TV Zimbo, the minister praised the companies for the way they operate and the technical equipment they use.

Manuel Homem said that he identified the existence of a strategy in these Media outlets to continue working hard.

In his visits, the minister was accompanied by the Secretaries of State for Media and Telecommunication and Information Technology, respectively Nuno Carnaval and Mário Oliveira.

Government Warns Kasukuwere, Sikhala for Peddling Lies

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.