Angola Ponders Over Support for Media

Luanda — Angola's minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology and Media Manuel Homem said Wednesday the government is studying on how to support the country's Media, mainly the private-owned companies.

The minister said that his sector has been working for a month on identification of the kind of support to provide and what matches the context.

"We are undergoing an exceptional period, as we all know. But its the Angolan Executive's concern to ensure the possibility to reduce the layoffs", said the minister at the end of his visit to some private-owned Media outlets.

Taking stock of his visits to Rádio Tocoista, Rádio Mais, Rádio Movimento Frequência Modelado (MFM), Newspaper "O pais" and TV Zimbo, the minister praised the companies for the way they operate and the technical equipment they use.

Manuel Homem said that he identified the existence of a strategy in these Media outlets to continue working hard.

In his visits, the minister was accompanied by the Secretaries of State for Media and Telecommunication and Information Technology, respectively Nuno Carnaval and Mário Oliveira.

Government Warns Kasukuwere, Sikhala for Peddling Lies