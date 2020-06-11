Zimbabwe: Government Dismisses Rumours of Imminent Coup

Government on Wednesday dismissed as false rumours that there was a looming coup d'état in the country.

Speaking during a press conference attended by the top brass from the country's security forces Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said Government is concerned by an upsurge of rumours suggesting a coup was impending.

"The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has noted, with grave concern, a recent upsurge in rumours suggesting an imminent coup d'état in the country. Government would therefore like, through the agency of the Working Committee of the National Security Council (WCNSC) as convened here in terms of Section 209 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, to unequivocally debunk and dismiss these rumours with the contempt they deserve," said Kazembe

He said they are rumours being peddled by ex-communicated Zanu PF members who went into self-imposed exile.

"The purveyors of this false coup narrative claim that former members of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) who fell by the wayside and largely went into self-imposed exile at the advent of the new dispensation in 2017, are coming together in a united front with some named senior government leaders, some members of the security forces of Zimbabwe and elements of the opposition formations.

"This is in a bid to taint the image of His Excellency the President, to undermine the legitimacy of Government and render the country ungovernable" he said

Kazembe dismissed as unfounded claims that a National Transitional Authority will govern the country for an unspecified period.

"They further claim that, once this contrived coup d'état is executed, they intend to establish a National Transitional Authority which will then govern Zimbabwe, minus Zanu PF, for an unspecified period. Of course, nothing could be further from the true reality of Zimbabwe's security situation now and for the foreseeable future.

"Indeed both, claims of a military coup and a National Transitional Authority in the making, amount to mere agenda setting by merchant of discord amongst our people, with the support of their foreign handlers. They are completely unfounded.

"For the avoidance of doubt, there is no coup in the making, nor is there any form of Transitional Authority or Inclusive Government that is contemplated by the New Dispensation, except in the fertile imagination of the purveyors of this false narrative" Kazembe said.

The briefing was attended by a high level delegation which include Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, State Security Minister Owen Ncube, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces Valerio Phillip Sibanda, Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo, Zimbabwe Air Force Commander Air Marshal Edzayi Chimonyo, Central Intelligence Organisation Director General Isaac Moyo, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Paradzai Zimondi