Angola: MPLA Reviews Provincial Conferences Proposal

11 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party has analysed the proposals on executive regulations on the authorisation for summoning and chairing the meetings of the party's organs and bodies for 9th Extraordinary Provincial Conferences in the provinces of Huambo, Luanda and Uíge.

This was during the 6th Ordinary Meeting of the Secretariat of Political Bureau chaired by the party's vice president, Luísa Damião, held on Wednesday.

The members also analysed the draft resolutions on the candidacies of Lotti Nolika, Joana Lina and Sérgio Luther Rescova for the elections to the positions of first secretaries for the provinces of Huambo, Luanda and Uíge, respectively.

The Secretariat of the Political Bureau took note of the Report on the Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts.

The members praised the high patriotic sense and the successes achieved by the spirit pacification process.

Highlight went to the national consensus at the launch ceremony of the Reconciliation Plan on 27 August 2019 in the National Assembly, with the presence of the judiciary, legislative and executive power and political parties, churches and civil society.

The meeting also discussed the internal issues, with stress to the terms of reference of the Structure Models of Politburo to the Central Committee, the Four-monthly Information of Departments and Offices of central committee to the Secretariat of Political Bureau, as well as the timetable for its approval.

The Political Bureau Secretariat agreed to the proposal on the appointment of Élsio Carlos Domingos Manuel for the post of Head of Division for Support the Civil Society of the Department of Social Organisations and Civil Society.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.