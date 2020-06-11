Angola: Ministry of Fisheries Seeking Partnership With Navy

11 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Agriculture and Fisheries António Francisco de Assis Wednesday said that his sector will sign soon an agreement with Navy.

Speaking to the press, after a visit to the vessel "Baia Farta" and the Fisheries Research Institute, the minister said that the deal will help boost the work performed by research ship Baia Farta.

The minister said that there is a group of experts belonging to the Angolan Navy who can provide their support for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

"I found that there are situations which need immediate intervention, with support by the Angolan Navy," he said.

In his visit, the minister was informed on the particular features of the 74 meter long ship.

Baia Farta ship has four laboratories, a service area with 15 command monitors and three computers for sonar command (an electronic device generally used in naval navigation to measure the distance between the water surface and the seabed).

