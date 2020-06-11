Kenya: Act On Police Brutality on Civilians, Nakuru Leaders Tell Mutyambai

Leaders and human rights activists from Nakuru County have raised the alarm over surging cases of police brutality in the region.

They now want Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to intervene and rein in the rogue police officers.

Led by Governor Lee Kinyanjui, MPs Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), Kuria Kimani (Molo), Charity Kathambi (Njoro) and Woman Rep Liza Chelule, they warned that the rising cases of brutality against civilians in the region and in other parts of the country may reverse gains made in police reforms and human rights.

In a span of two months, at least eight people have been assaulted by the police in Nakuru and left nursing serious injuries, sparking outrage from various quarters.

VIRAL VIDEO

In the latest incident, Olenguruone Police Station Deputy OCS David Kiprotich was captured in a video clip, which has since gone viral on social media, assaulting a 21-year-old woman whom he accused of robbery.

The video clip shows the victim, Ms Mercy Cherono, tied with a rope to a motorcycle and being dragged by the police officer on a pathway, in full glare of the public.

The incident has sparked public uproar, with leaders and human rights groups condemning the act and calling for stern action against the police officer involved.

In a statement to journalists on Wednesday evening, Governor Kinyanjui condemned the termed the officer's action as primitive and retrogressive.

"I strongly condemn the incident and call for stern action against the officer involved. Such primitive acts continue to paint a dark image of our law enforcers. The police should play refuge for all suspects until proven guilty in a court of law," stated Governor Kinyanjui.

ARREST SUSPECT

The governor said the police officer should have arrested the suspect, but instead chose the unfortunate route - that of assaulting her.

"The notion of innocent till proven guilty must be upheld at all times. For Mercy, she appeared to have been sentenced already before her trial. This should never happen," said Mr Kinyanjui.

He added, "Whereas we may not vouch for Mercy's innocence, her right to due process must be everyone's concern. Our silence on such blatant violations will make these acts to become the norm. This must never happen."

Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui also condemned the incident and called for disciplinary action against the police officer involved.

"It is pitiable and despicable to watch the video clip of a uniformed law enforcement officer determined to kill a suspect. I thought police officers should be custodians of law and order. This is a very unfortunate incident that should be strongly condemned," said the MP.

ARCHAIC

And Molo's Kuria Kimani said, "Cases of police brutality have been normalised which shouldn't be the case. Not a day goes by without a case involving police officers being recorded in various forums as they kick, punch, whip, bludgeon or even shoot innocent and unarmed civilians to death. This is archaic and should be stopped."

On her part, Ms Chelule called for immediate disciplinary action including the interdiction and prosecution of the police officer involved in the incident.

"The brutal force used on the suspect was not only unreasonable but was outright degrading and an inhuman treatment. The act is unacceptable, unlawful and heinous," she said.

The leaders want the police officer disciplined to act as an example to others in the service who assault and mistreat civilians.

PUNISH OFFICER

Nakuru Human Rights Network (Nahurinet) Director David Kuria and his People's Power Watch counterpart Jesse Karanja also demanded for urgent investigations and prosecution of the police officer.

"Our attention has been drawn to the heinous act in which a woman was assaulted by a police officer attached to Olenguruone Police Station. We want the Inspector-General of Police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to swiftly intervene to have the officer punished for the act," said Mr Kuria.

Mr Kuria further wants action taken against all the other police officers who have assaulted civilians in the region in the past three months.

THEFT

The police officer had accused Ms Cherono of stealing a gas cylinder, a television set, a laptop and clothes from his house.

According to eye witnesses, the police officer picked Ms Cherono from outside her rented house in Olenguruone before the incident.

The police officer claimed that Ms Cherono, together with two accomplices, broke into his house on June 6, 2020 and stole items, among them police uniforms.

He said, her accomplices fled with some of the items.

In the viral video clip, Ms Cherono is seen writhing in pain and pleading for forgiveness from the officer who is riding on a motorcycle on a rough footpath while another man whips her from the back.

The victim was dragged for about 200 metres before she was rescued by members of the public and rushed to Olenguruone Hospital where she is being treated.

BROKEN LEG

According to a nurse at the hospital, who attended to her, the victim suffered a broken leg and soft tissue injuries on her right hand.

Her mother, Catherine Cherotich, is now demanding for justice for he daughter.

"I am calling for the intervention of the IG Hillary Mutyambai to intervene and punish the police officer. The officer should have arrested the suspect and taken her to court to face the law instead of assaulting her," said Cherotich.

IPOA INVESTIGATIONS

Already, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has revealed that it has launched investigations into the incident

"We have launched investigations with a view to having these rogue police officers punished," read a statement by IPOA chairperson Anne Makori.

Ms Makori said IPOA will make appropriate recommendations if culpability is established after investigations.

Nakuru County Police Commander Tito Kalonzi termed the incident inhuman and unacceptable and revealed they have launched investigations.

"We have launched investigations into the incident to establish the actual circumstances that led to her sustaining the injuries," said the police commander.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

The incident comes hardly a month after three police officers were captured on video sexually harassing a suspect in Nakuru town during arrest.

In a video clip that was widely circulated in social media, two of the officers were seen harassing the victim, with one pulling on his genitals in an attempt to force him to board a police vehicle.

In April, four police officers who brutalised civilians in Nakuru while enforcing the dusk-to-dawn curfew were interdicted.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya and Regional Police Commander Marcus Ochola, while announcing their interdiction, condemned the use of excessive force on residents.

At least eight cases of police brutality have been recorded in Nakuru in the past three months.