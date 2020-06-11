Angola: President Appoints Mineral Resources Agency Board

11 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed Wednesday the Board of directors of the National Agency of Mineral Resources.

According to a press release from the President's Civil Affairs Office, João Lourenço appointed Jacinto Ferreira dos Santos Rocha the company's CEO.

On the other hand, Djanira Alexandra Monteiro dos Santos, João Paulino Júlio Chimuco, Lucombo Francisco Pedro and Moisés David, are executive managers.

The National Agency of Mineral Resources is tasked with regulating and supervising the geological-mining activities in the country.

