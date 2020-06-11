Kenya: Carrefour Opens Eighth Store in Nairobi

11 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Carrefour, which is operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, has officially opened its eighth store in Nairobi.

The new store, which is located at the Mega Shopping Mall along Uhuru Highway, will create 250 Kenyan employees and over 200 part time workers.

In a statement, the company said that more than 99 percent of the stock in the new store will be sourced locally, ensuring that the revenue contribute to the local community's supply chain.

The store will stock over 39,000 food and non-food items and include a range of unique specialty offerings such as jewelry, home decor, a library, bistro area, and a milk ATM - a fresh milk dispensing machine that offers customers an alternative to prepackaged milk. These offerings will supplement the conventional fresh produce, groceries, fresh bakery, and roastery sections that Carrefour customers are accustomed to.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said the new store will enable customers to access home delivery services, making it convenient to shop online during the ongoing circumstances.

"The opening of our new Carrefour store in Nairobi underscores our commitment to offering great customer experiences through high-quality retail outlets where customers can access quality products at the best prices," he said.

The new store has a sales area of more than 7,000 square metres, a 1.8-metre aisle width and 36 checkout counters, among other features that will enhance the customer experience. Easily accessible, this Carrefour store is convenient to the residents of Upper Hill, Madaraka, South B, South C and those who live along Mombasa road, in particular.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

