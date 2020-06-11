Kenya Open Golf Limited to Offer Financial Assistance to Safari Tour Members

Nairobi — Fifty Four Safari Tour members are set to benefit from a financial aid scheme instigated by the Kenya Open Golf Limited to help cushion the golfers who have been left without income after sports activities were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 54 Safari Tour members who are made up of 39 Kenyans, 10 Ugandans, two Nigerians, and one each from Senegal, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, participated in 11 tournaments that were played from August 2019 and February 2020.

The money which is drawn from the entry and membership fees charged during the 2019-2020 season will be shared among the 54 members, many of whom are currently not earning any income.

"Many of our professional golfers have been adversely affected by the current restrictions and they have suffered a lot due to loss of income. We are giving them a small token to help take some sting out of these harsh and uncertain times that we currently find ourselves in." said Peter Kanyago, the chairman of Kenya Open Golf Limited.

"This gesture from Kenya Open Golf Limited could not have come at a better time," said John Wangai, the Captain of the professional golfers of Kenya.

"This is the best thing that has happened to professional golfers since the postponement of the Magical Kenya Open in March. On behalf of the Safari Tour family, I would like to thank the board of Kenya Open Golf Limited for coming to our aid at our hour of need." Added Wangai.

The Kenya Open Golf Limited will consult with the Government of Kenya to find the safest way to commence the 2020-2021 Safari Tour.