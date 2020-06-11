Kenya: Police Hold 3 Women for Undergoing the 'Cut' in Njoro, Nakuru

Police in Njoro are holding three women facing charges of undergoing the 'cut' recently.

Also locked up in cells at Mauche Police Post is a man in whose house the women were found nursing their fresh wounds.

RAID

Njoro Deputy Officer Commanding Police Division Gladys Madee on Tuesday said the women aged 21, 29 and 30 underwent female genital mutilation at Mauche Area in Nakuru County.

She said the four suspects were arrested on Monday night at a house in Tebeswet Village in Kapkembo sub-Location.

"Police while acting on a tip-off from the public raided the house and managed to arrest the four suspects," said Ms Madee.

Three other suspects managed to escape during the operation, she raid.

They women, who were taken to Njoro Sub-County Hospital for tests, were confirmed to have undergone the 'cut'.

According to the police, five women underwent the 'cut' last week while another one was mutilated on Saturday.

HOLIDAYS

The man in the cells, said to be the host, is husband of one of the cut women.

FGM is rampant among communities living in Mauche, on the outskirts of Njoro town, and the outlawed practice is manly carried out during December holidays when schools close.

The suspects told police that they decided to undergo the 'cut' to avoid discrimination and intimidation from 'cut' community members.

According to Ms Madee, the police chief, the suspects will be charged with procuring FGM while the man will face charges of abetting the 'cut'.

Police are still pursuing the three other women and the person who 'cut' them.