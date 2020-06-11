South Africa: Several Left Homeless, Roads Flooded Following Heavy Showers in Cape Town

11 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

Several residents of informal settlements in Cape Town have been left homeless after heavy showers on Wednesday night.

Affected informal settlements include Overcome Heights, Phola Park, Goliath Estate, Langa, Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

According to the City's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Chantel Alexander, no emergency shelters have been activated.

Trees were uprooted in Durbanville, Ravensmead, Atlantis, Eversdal and Somerset West.

"These are being attended to by the recreation and parks department," said Alexander.

Disaster Risk Management also said power outages were experienced in Philippi, Pelican Heights, Samora Machel, Strand and Nyanga. Alexander added that the electricity department would attend to all reports.

The roads and stormwater department has also been alerted to flooded roads across the city.


