South Africa: Department of Sport's Tennis and Golf Quandary

A couple of weeks back, officials of Tennis South Africa and Golf RSA were already resetting the nets on their tennis courts and trimming the putting greens on the golf courses in the confident expectation that the Department of Sport and Recreation was poised to sanction the resumption of non-contact sport at recreational and social level.

It hasn't worked out that way, with the government apparently in a quandary on the issue as a result of the steady increase in the dreaded coronavirus cases, with the number currently between 2 000 and 2 500 daily on a national basis.

But while hundreds of thousands of active sportsmen remain in limbo - possibly adversely affecting their health in the process - TSA and Golf RSA are not without hope of permission for a resumption of their respective sports being granted.

"Controlling the spread of coronavirus is obviously the main consideration," is how one official viewed the matter, "but I don't believe two players going onto a tennis court or a golf course under strict restrictions would adversely affect the issue - and it would, in fact, prove beneficial in some respects in lifting the morale and fitness level of the troubled nation."

He went on to liken the situation right now to changing the set of tyres of a motor vehicle after the engine had appeared to seize - suggesting that the matter was no solution at all in the circumstances.

Incidentally, non-contact sports' resumption is not the only sporting sphere in which the government is seemingly immersed in a quandary, with a decision on the resumption of soccer's Absa Premiership of even more focal attention and more complicated too for that matter - with indecisive sitting on the fence not solving anything.

