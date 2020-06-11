South Africa: Department of Sport's Tennis and Golf Quandary

11 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sy Lerman

A couple of weeks back, officials of Tennis South Africa and Golf RSA were already resetting the nets on their tennis courts and trimming the putting greens on the golf courses in the confident expectation that the Department of Sport and Recreation was poised to sanction the resumption of non-contact sport at recreational and social level.

It hasn't worked out that way, with the government apparently in a quandary on the issue as a result of the steady increase in the dreaded coronavirus cases, with the number currently between 2 000 and 2 500 daily on a national basis.

But while hundreds of thousands of active sportsmen remain in limbo - possibly adversely affecting their health in the process - TSA and Golf RSA are not without hope of permission for a resumption of their respective sports being granted.

"Controlling the spread of coronavirus is obviously the main consideration," is how one official viewed the matter, "but I don't believe two players going onto a tennis court or a golf course under strict restrictions would adversely affect the issue - and it would, in fact, prove beneficial in some respects in lifting the morale and fitness level of the troubled nation."

He went on to liken the situation right now to changing the set of tyres of a motor vehicle after the engine had appeared to seize - suggesting that the matter was no solution at all in the circumstances.

Incidentally, non-contact sports' resumption is not the only sporting sphere in which the government is seemingly immersed in a quandary, with a decision on the resumption of soccer's Absa Premiership of even more focal attention and more complicated too for that matter - with indecisive sitting on the fence not solving anything.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.