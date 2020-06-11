South Africa: WP Rugby Mourns Passing of Craven Week Coach

The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) is mourning the loss of Western Province under-18 Craven Week coach Faizel Adam , who passed away this week aged 50.

Adam was a Life Science teacher at Florida High and started the rugby programme at the school. He was also involved in coaching at both Fairmont High and Durbanville High.

He became involved in the Western Province Rugby youth structures in 2013, when he was appointed assistant coach of the Western Province under-16 Grant Khomo Week team.

He went on to take up the role of assistant coach of the Western Province under-18 Academy Week team in 2014 and from 2015 to 2017 he served as assistant coach of the Western Province under-18 Craven Week side.

In 2018 and 2019 Adam was the head coach of the Western Province under-1818 Craven Week team, which went unbeaten in both tournaments under his stewardship.

In addition to his extensive involvement in youth rugby, Adam also made a significant impact in club rugby as forwards coach of the Tygerberg RFC Second XV from 2009 to 2010, then as forwards Coach of the Bellville Rugby Club from 2015 to 2016.

Via a press statement, WPRFU president Zelt Marais said that Adam's impact on the rugby community was immense and his loss will be mourned by all who came into contact with him.

"We have lost a truly inspirational rugby man, who has made such a positive impact in the lives of everyone he knew.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this very difficult time of mourning. Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Adam family and friends, as well as the wider Western Province Rugby fraternity, which has lost a selfless son," Marais said. - WP Rugby

Source: Sport24