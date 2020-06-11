South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Thanks Outgoing Icasa Councillors for Their Contribution

11 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies thanks outgoing ICASA Councillors for their contribution

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams wishes to thank all outgoing Councillors at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) for their contribution. Wednesday marked the end of term of office of four Councillors, while the another councillor has since resigned.

"The contribution of these councillors to the sector is beyond questionable. They were at the forefront of shaping a regulator that plays a role in developing the sector as well as the digital economy," said Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

On Tuesday 9th June 2020, National Assembly approved ten names from which the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies will appoint six as ICASA Councillors. The Minister is currently considering the recommended list of names by the National Assembly, and will make an announcement in due course.

As we begin the countdown to the release of the high demand spectrum, a resourced, stable and agile regulator is in our interest", added Minister Nadabeni- Abrahams.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

