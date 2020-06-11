South Africa: COVID-19 - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo Tests Negative

City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has tested negative for Covid-19.

The latest developments come after Makhubo announced on Monday that he would undergo a test after a staff member in his office had tested positive.

The employee tested positive following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week and is recovering while in self-isolating at home.

The mayor's spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, said Makhubo undertook the test as a precautionary measure on Monday.

"The mayor will today (Thursday) join a council meeting and will on Friday hold a mayoral committee meeting. Both meetings will take place via online platforms.

"The entire staff complement in Makhubo's office had, as a precaution, also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status and no other case has come out positive. The mayor has thanked residents and stakeholders for the well wishes conveyed to him and his staff members since the pronouncement of a positive case in his office," said Ndamase.

Source: News24