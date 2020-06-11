Namibia: Health Gets Fever Screening Thermal Cameras

11 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The Ministry of Health and Social Services this morning received 15 thermal cameras for screening temperatures from FirstRand Namibia.

The donation was made through the bank's Health Optimisation in a Pandemic Emergency (HOPE) Fund.

The cameras are valued at N$1,4 million, and will strengthen the government's efforts to detect coronavirus infections at an early stage.

The cameras are set to be used at high-risk points of migration between regions and borders, as well as crowded areas such as hospitals.

FirstRand Namibia's chief executive officer, Sarel van Zyl, said the institution is committed to taking decisive steps needed to continue to protect and develop the Namibian society, environment and economy at large.

"We are committed to leveraging our core capabilities, pulling people and solutions together to enable the greater good and shared value for all we come in contact with," he said.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula received the cameras on behalf of his ministry and expressed gratitude to FirstRand.

