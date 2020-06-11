Mozambique: Terrorists Driven Out of Bases in Mocimboa da Praia

11 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security force have gone on the offensive against the islamist terrorists operating in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado and have driven them out of some of the bases they had set up, reports Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

These operations were centred in particular on Mocimboa da Praia district. On Tuesday residents of the Buiji and 30 June neighbourhoods of Mocimboa da Praia town saw armed men whom they feared were marching on the town, and intended to occupy it, as they had done in March.

The armed men were indeed a jihadist group - but they were fleeing, not advancing. They were fleeing from the south of the district towards the north and the coast. "Mediafax" says there are also reports of terrorists heading westwards, towards Nangade district.

The defence forces stepped up their patrols of Mocimboa town at around 18.00, and shots could be heard in various parts of the town.

On Monday morning, the government forces advised peasant farmers walking to their fields near Mocimboa town to turn back because at that very moment ground forces and helicopters were pursuing terrorist groups nearby. Eye-witnesses did indeed see helicopters flying over the town.

On 3 June, according to a report in a second newssheet, "Carta de Mocambique", a terrorist group attacked Imbada village, in Meluco district, where they beheaded five people, and looted property.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.