Namibia: Govt Considers Revealing Fishing Shareholders

Minister of fisheries and marine resources Albert Kawana said he would reveal the names of shareholders of fishing companies that benefit from annual quotas if there are no legal restrictions to do so.

Kawana has faced criticism for using a fishing allocation system that appeared to have been manipulated by former ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala.

The two disgraced ministers are in jail awaiting trial, but their manipulation of the country's laws and policies continue to haunt the nation.

Part of their legacy was absolute secrecy on fishing quota beneficiaries, enabling corruption to thrive in darkness.

President Hage Geingob last week promised transparency in the fishing industry, saying Cabinet had directed Kawana to publish the names of all companies that have been allocated new fishing rights, including the names of all their shareholders.

He said this would address the perception that the government has been giving fishing quotas to "dubious companies".

"What we are doing is to publish. We already told the minister to be transparent. We must publish [the names of the beneficiaries], including the names of those who are holding shares. You will be surprised," Geingob said.

The Namibian asked Kawana yesterday how he was going to implement the Cabinet directive.

"If there are no legal impediments, then the decision [to reveal shareholders' names] will be made as soon as possible," Kawana said.

The fisheries minister is following Geingob's mantra of transparency.

"Transparency is my life jacket in this ministry," he said, adding he would reveal the companies that have benefited from the long-term fishing rights.

"My commitment is to reveal the names of the rights holders in the next two weeks. I'm committed to that promise," he said.

Kawana said he prefers to holistically amend the fisheries law to include mandatory transparency clauses that will force the minister to annually reveal fishing quota shareholders to the public via parliament.

This includes an accountability report on the fishing sector, who explored the resources and where the funds went.

Kawana said he would release the list of fishing rights beneficiaries in the next two weeks.

He is currently finalising the process by contacting beneficiaries to agree to the conditions of the rights.

Fishing rights allow a company to qualify for fishing quotas allocated by the fisheries minister each year.

POLITICIANS

Parliamentarians have over the years faced criticism for looking the other way when Esau and Shanghala changed the law to favour alleged corruption schemes.

Part of the concerns are that parliamentarians - who are supposed to pass laws to regulate the industry - are themselves beneficiaries of the quota system that has been criticised for decades.

Kawana said politicians cannot be prohibited from benefiting from fishing quotas, saying the Constitution is clear on the issue.

He cited land as an example of how politicians cannot be sidelined.

"The most important thing is how we make sure there is no abuse," he said.

Few parliamentarians have spoken out against the corruption in the fishing industry.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani and opposition member Jan van Wyk quizzed Geingob last week in parliament over the transparency in the recently concluded allocation of fishing rights.

Van Wyk alleged that the process has also been marred by corruption and a lot of favouritism.

He asked the president why the government insisted on continuing with the current process given that there are a lot of "questions and allegations regarding the process".

Geingob said he wanted to see all Namibians benefiting from marine resources in the country.

He said the fishing sector was largely controlled by Namibians, "that's why we are doing what we are doing with it".

"I want us to share. It is the only thing we control and that's why we are misusing it sometimes. This is a difficult time for all of us. Some people got rich, not because they are stealing, but because they got quotas all these years. I have the list of people who got quotas and one day I will talk about it," Geingob said.

CONDITIONS

Kawana said the government has tightened regulations and conditions to ensure there is no abuse of shareholders as it has often happened over the years.

He said one of the conditions that rights holders need to agree to is that they should first consult the minister before transferring shares in the company.

The minister would approve or reject the proposals, depending on the reasons provided.

"There won't be negotiations on the conditions. The minister reserves the right to amend or change conditions," he said.

Other conditions include training for the youth and employment for Namibians working at fishing companies.

"The majority of them must be permanent. We understand there is a need for casual workers during certain fishing seasons," Kawana said.

Value addition is another condition Kawana wants to add.

According to the minister, 75% of fisheries resources should be processed in Namibia for value addition.

Kawana said companies would be obliged to submit audited financial statements to the fisheries ministry every year.

He also hinted at getting assistance from the auditor general's office to scrutinise financial statements to ensure appropriate taxes are paid.

Former finance minister Calle Schletwein has over the years complained that the fishing sector is one of the top tax dodgers.

Kawana hinted he supports the idea of approaching the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) to fund the purchase of vessels for new rights holders who often lack the financial muscle to buy such assets.

Several new fishing rights holders have over the years complained they have been duped by their international partners.