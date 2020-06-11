Mozambique: 13 Truckloads of Timber Seized

11 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities have seized 13 truckloads of timber from precious hardwoods at Dondo, in the central province of Sofala, reports Thursday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

11 of the trucks were carrying wood from the neighbouring province of Manica, one from Zambezia and the thirteenth from the Sofala interior.

According to Jose Ncuinda, of the Sofala Provincial Forestry and Wild Life department, the timber was seized due a number of irregularities, including the logging of trees smaller than the dimensions stipulated in Mozambican forestry legislation, and differences between the amount and specifications of the timber declared on the trucks' documents, and the reality of the cargo discovered by the forestry inspectors.

The timber was to have been sold to processing companies in Beira, but the authorities will not release the wood until the truck owners have paid a fine of about a million meticais (144,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates).

About three weeks ago, 50 containers carrying logs were seized by the authorities, again in Dondo, thus aborting a plan to export the logs, unprocessed, to China.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.