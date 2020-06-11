South Africa: When the World Came to South Africa

analysis

Exactly 10 years ago Siphiwe Tshabalala's 55th minute sweet left-footed strike exploded the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa into life, igniting a month-long party that had been a decade in the making.

When Danny Jordaan and his World Cup Organising Committee (LOC) bid team gathered at Zurich airport in mid-2000, they were licking their wounds after an extraordinary few days.

South Africa had put in a strong bid to host the 2006 Fifa World Cup but came up empty-handed, losing by 12 votes 11 to the German offering. Charlie Dempsey, a New Zealander on the Fifa Council, abstained from voting even though he had been mandated to support the South African bid. The dream of hosting Africa's first World Cup had been shattered by the murky dealings of global sports politics that the slightly naïve South African delegation failed to grasp.

Jordaan and his...