South Africa: Concourt Ruling Paves Way for Independent Candidates to Contest Elections

11 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

After a year of the New Nation Movement fighting for the Electoral Act to be declared unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court has finally ruled in their favour.

On Thursday, 11 June 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act as it stands is unconstitutional because it excludes independent candidates from standing to be elected for national and provincial elections.

Currently, independent candidates can only run for positions in the municipal elections.

This judgment comes after the case by the New Nation Movement, a non-partisan movement founded in 2017, was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court in 2019, a month before South Africa headed to the polls.

The New Nation Movement then lodged an appeal to the Constitutional Court.

The applicants, the New Nation Movement, Chantal Revell and the Indigenous First Nation Advocacy SA argued that their rights were infringed upon as they could not stand for public office as independent candidates for national and provincial elections.

When the matter was being heard in the Western Cape High Court in 2019, Advocate Alan Nelson, who was representing the New Nation Movement argued that there needed to be a "mixed system" that would make room for both candidates from political parties...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.