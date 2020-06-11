South Africa: Concourt Ruling Paves Way for Independent Candidates to Contest Elections

analysis

After a year of the New Nation Movement fighting for the Electoral Act to be declared unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court has finally ruled in their favour.

On Thursday, 11 June 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act as it stands is unconstitutional because it excludes independent candidates from standing to be elected for national and provincial elections.

Currently, independent candidates can only run for positions in the municipal elections.

This judgment comes after the case by the New Nation Movement, a non-partisan movement founded in 2017, was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court in 2019, a month before South Africa headed to the polls.

The New Nation Movement then lodged an appeal to the Constitutional Court.

The applicants, the New Nation Movement, Chantal Revell and the Indigenous First Nation Advocacy SA argued that their rights were infringed upon as they could not stand for public office as independent candidates for national and provincial elections.

When the matter was being heard in the Western Cape High Court in 2019, Advocate Alan Nelson, who was representing the New Nation Movement argued that there needed to be a "mixed system" that would make room for both candidates from political parties...