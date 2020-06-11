Tanzania Wins 5bn/-Worth Project to Tackle Climate Change

11 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob

TWO projects worth 2.2 million US dollars have been approved by Adaption Fund to tackle the effects of climate change in Tanzania, the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) said on Tuesday.

NEMC said on its official Instagram page that the projects have been approved by the world fund which helps developing countries build resilience and adapt to climate change.

"The Adaption Fund Board has endorsed two projects out of four projects submitted by NEMC,"the statement said.

Implementation of the projects will help to curb climate change in farming and livestock keeping communities at Kongwa district (Tanzania mainland) and coastal part of Zanzibar, according to the statement.

The statement named executing entities as Foundation for Energy Climate Environment (FECE) that will collaborate with Kongwa District Council, and the Office of the First Vice- President for Zanzibar project.

NEMC will coordinate smooth implementation of the projects, according to the statement.

Approval of the projects is the greatest achievement of the council (NEMC), due to the fact that it is the coordinator of the fund in the country, the statement further said.

"The council is now waiting for answers for two remaining projects submitted to the fund," NEMC concluded in its brief statement.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

