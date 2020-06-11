South Africa: Gauteng Residents Urged to Wrap Up Warmly As Temperatures Set to Plummet

The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services (EMS) has noted with concern that most parts of Gauteng province will experience a significant drop in temperature on Friday.

"This significant drop in temperature means that most of the residents of the City of Johannesburg will be exposed to extremely cold temperatures forcing them to use heating and lighting appliances to try and warm themselves, these appliances might be dangerous if they are used unsafely," said spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi in a statement on Wednesday.

A forecaster at the South African Weather Services (SAWS) says that the temperature could drop to two degrees in Johannesburg, and to four degrees in Pretoria.

"Johannesburg will see a minimum of two degrees and a maximum of 12 while Pretoria will see a minimum of four degrees and a maximum of 15," Bransby Bulo told News24 on Thursday.

"It will be because of the cold front that is starting to pass through from Thursday afternoon with clear skies, no clouds and no rain," he added.

The City of Johannesburg's EMS says that it will remain on high alert to respond to any emergency that might occur during this period with a specific focus on the 189 informal settlements throughout the city.

Vulnerable

"They are the most vulnerable to fire incidents when we have cold weather conditions due to the heating devices they use, which are most of the time left unattended while in use when we have cold weather conditions," Mulaudzi further explained.

Monitoring teams have since been dispatched to all seven regions of the city to monitor for any eventuality that might occur.

"We also want to urge all our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to continue to monitor all heating devices and not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can prevent fire incidents home during this cold front," Mulaudzi concluded.

News24 asked the Gauteng Social Development Department about the measures in place for the homeless on Friday.

Comment will be added once received.

Source: News24