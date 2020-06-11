Tanzania: Gwambina FC Lined Up for Friendly Matches

GWAMBINA FC will play four build up friendlies before engaging in their First Division League (FDL) match against Transit Camp at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam next Saturday.

The team's Head Coach Fulgence Novatus said here yesterday that their first friendly match will be against Kagera Sugar before facing Alliance FC and Mbao FC at their home venue, Gwambina Complex in Misungwi He added their fourth match will be against Mwadui at the same venue.

The coach thanked the team's management for bringing back all the players who have now resumed training after a ten-week hiatus.

He further added that his players were doing individual training as they were instructed by him in the special programme.

Novatus, who played for Pamba and 977 KJ as a defender, has called upon his team's fans to continue supporting their them whenever they play at a home or away grounds.

He said he was confident that the new players the team has signed will work hard with their colleagues so as to bring desired success to the team.

The former Mbao FC, Toto Africans and Kimondo SC coach, Novatus said he is impressed with the way his team performed in their 4-1 victory over Misungwi Combine.

On his side, Gwambina FC midfielder Salim Sheshe predicts a tough league's return saying it will be highly competitive.

Still, he said they work hard as a team to ensure Gwambina earn promotion to play in the Mainland Premier League next season.

Gwambina FC have remained with four matches against Transit Camp in in Dar es Salaam, Pamba at Nyamagana Stadium while and two matches will be staged at Gwambina Complex.