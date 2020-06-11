Tanzania: House Endorses Leaders Immunity

11 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa in Dodoma

PARLIAMENT has approved a much-anticipated bill, giving the President and other top leaders "absolute immunity" from both civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution in any court of law during their term in office.

The President of the United Republic, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker as well as Chief Justice will hold immunity against any legal proceedings and they cannot be accused or sued.

According to the Bill, any civil proceedings against the leaders on their capacities will now be filed against the Attorney General.

Attorney General, Prof Adelardus Kilangi asked the Parliament to debate and endorse the proposed Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No.3) Act, 2020 for its second and third reading.

Mohamed Mchengerwa, Chairman of the Parliament Committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs presenting the committee opinion seconded the AG propositions.

He said the committee's decision was based on their recent interactions with legal stakeholders that involved a coalition of 220 civil society organisations under the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC). Others included Tanzania Law Society (TLS) and 210 other stakeholders who had met with a non-governmental organisation-Twaweza. According to the Chairman, the AG is hired purposely as a legal advisor to the government.

"Since the Attorney General is hired for this job doing so will be implementing part of his principal duties according to the law," said Mchengerwa.

Initially, the AG had informed the House that the new amendments are in conformity with the content of the immunity for senior government leaders against prosecution.

The proposed amendments also included amendment of the President Affairs Act, Cap 9. The new changes propose that civil proceedings instituted pursuant to the section shall be instituted after the President ceases to hold Office of the President.

"The provisions of the Civil Procedure Code shall apply in respect to the civil proceedings against the retired President," said the AG.

Some countries which have adopted such provisions include Uruguay, Togo, Syria, Sudan, Senegal, Rwanda, Russia, Niger, Namibia, Myanmar, Madagascar, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Ireland, France, Côte d'Ivoire, Burundi, and Equatorial Guinea.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.