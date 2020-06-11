Malawi: Ministers Jappie, Ben Phiri Barred From Attending Protester's Funeral in Rumphi

11 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango, and his Local Government and Rural Development counterpart, Ben Malunga Phiri, were on Thursday chased at a funeral of a man who died in an accident during the protest in Rumphi on Wednesday.

Ben Phiri not welcomed at funeral in Rumphi

The Human Rights Defenders Coaliation (HRDC) organized the protest to force members of Parliament (MPs) to pass the Electoral Amendment Bills to facilitate smooth holding of the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

The Rumphi march ended on a sad note as a vehicle carrying a public address (PA) system ran over one on the protesters who was reportedly drunk.

Businessmen at Rumphi Boma told Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview on Thursday that Mhango and Phiri sent a message to the bereaved family that they would attend the funeral, which took place a few kilometres from the Rumphi Central Business District.

But being anti- Electoral Amendment Bills, the mourners were not happy to have them present at the funeral.

"So, the message was sent to the two ministers to stay away or face unspecified action. But the ministers insisted that they would attend," a senior official at Rumphi District Council told Nyasa Times in confidence.

The official, who had just returned from attending the burial of the protester, said the insistence of Mhango and Phiri to attend the funeral angered the mourners who mobilized themselves to rough up the ministers in the event that they went.

"And upon realizing that their safety and security could be at risk if they went ahead to attend, Mhango and Phiri drove off. It was a drama," he said.

Mhango did not pick his phone when Nyasa Times rang to get his comment on the matter. On the other hand, Phiri's phone simply went "this phone is barred from receiving calls".

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

