Nigeria: Mobilise First Ladies, Lead Protest Against Rape, NANS Urges Aisha Buhari

Abeokuta — The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed its worry over the upsurge in rape cases across the country.

The body, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, to mobilise all governors' wives and female lawmakers and lead a protest against the crime.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta yesterday, the NANS' spokesman, Azeez Adeyemi, said, "we hereby call for an uncompromised investigation of these incidences of rape to determine the actual cause of its recent upsurge across the country. We call on our security agencies to be up and doing to unravel those behind these inhuman acts and bring them to

book to serve as deterrent to others. Nigerians are restless to know those behind this wickedness.

"Any attempt to sweep under or cover up the circumstances behind these recurrent incidences of rape and murder across the country will be met by mass action by Nigerian students.

"We use this opportunity to call on Her Excellency, Hajia Aisha Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency, take the lead towards advocating for a legislation to make rape a capital offence, and to mobilise all First Ladies in all the states across Nigeria, female legislators, civil societies and all Nigerians of good conscience against the crime."