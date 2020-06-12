Nigeria: Benue Assembly Seeks Quality Education for Primary School Pupils

12 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

Makurdi — The Benue State House of Assembly has reiterated its commitment to partner with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to ensure sound and quality education for the Benue Child.

Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, William Iortyom, made this known yesterday when he led other members of the committee to an interactive session with the management of SUBEB on how the Board will put in place workable arrangement that would reposition the system for quality service delivery.

Iortyom frowned at the various issues facing Basic Education especially issues bordering on teachers' welfare, and urged the new SUBEB Chairman and his management to do everything possible to block leakages in the system in order to restore the lost glory of primary education in the state.

He said to ensure standard, the Assembly Committee on Education would also embark on SUBEB projects supervision to ensure contractors are executing projects according to specifications.

Earlier, the Chairman of SUBEB, Joseph Utse, said that he had carried out reforms in line with the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom which, he said, was determined to make basic education in the state very strong.

Utse assured the House Committee delegation that SUBEB under his watch will ensure that all public primary schools across the state not captured in the past in the area of projects execution will be taken care of.

