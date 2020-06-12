Rwanda: Kagame, Canadian Premier Hold Discussion Over COVID-19

President Paul Kagame announced on Thursday evening via his Twitter handle, that he had held a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The discussion between the two Heads of State, which were held on telephone, revolved around the cooperation between the two countries and Africa at large.

Kagame expressed gratitude to the Canadian Premier for his country's support towards Rwanda's Covid-19 fight and other areas in which Canada supports Rwanda.

"Had a call with PM @JustinTrudeau and thanked him for Canada's strong partnership with Rwanda and Africa, and support against #COVID19 and toward @AIMS_Next and for the Africa Center of Excellence for Children Peace and Security," he said in a tweet.

In 2016, Canadian government announced a $22.6 million over five years to the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences - Next Einstein Initiative (AIMS-NEI) to train African mathematical scientists to develop climate change adaptation and mitigation solutions.

AIMS is using the funding to expand its successful model of training African post-graduate students in advanced mathematical sciences to incorporate a greater focus on climate change.

Nathalie Munyampenda, the Global Director of Communications at AIMS, said the support of Rwanda and Canada has "allowed many brilliant Africans to get the tools to become scientists/innovators."

The partnership, she said in a tweet, is "a long term, critical investment for our collective futures."

With this Government of Canada funding, AIMS is expected to develop a specialized programme in climate change at AIMS-Rwanda and a climate change course option that would be offered at all AIMS centres.

"Incredibly grateful for your support Your Excellency and that of Canada," AIMS-Next Einstein Initiative interim CEO, Lydie Hakizimana reacted to Kagame's conversation with Trudeau.

"We look forward to working closely to support Rwanda's science & innovation trajectory," she added.

The Canadian Prime Minister's Office said the two leaders also spoke about the strong friendship between Canada and Rwanda, and discussed opportunities to further advance shared priorities in education, research, and the Vancouver Principles.

The discussion follows a March 24, conversation that the two leaders held, also virtually, which also focused on measures to curb the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Rwanda and Canada collaborate on a wide range of issues, including environmental protection, peacekeeping, trade and investment promotion.

They also collaborate in judicial matters and cooperation within multilateral organizations, such as La Francophonie and the Commonwealth.