Rwanda: Rayon in Talks With Defender Rukundo

Rayon Sports have reached advanced talks with right-back Denis Rukundo as the club continues to look for a replacement for Eric Iradukunda who crossed to Police last month.

Rukundo, who plays for Uganda Police, previously featured for APR during the 2017-18 season and helped the military side to the league title.

"Rayon are a team that I would love to play for, hopefully, the talks will culminate into a contract," Rukundo told this publication in a telephone interview.

"My agent is in talks with the club, and so far so good."

Nine-time champions Rayon could start the 2020-21 season with a completely different squad from last season's following the exit of many of their first-team players such as skipper Eric Rutanga and goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi who went to Police and SC Kiyovu, respectively.

Other players who departed the club include left-back Eric Irambona, who also joined SC Kiyovu, midfielder Fabrice Mugheni who is now club-less and Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong whose contract was terminated in April.