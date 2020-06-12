Nigeria Records New Highest Daily Figure of Coronavirus Infections

12 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest daily figure of confirmed COVID-19 cases yet, as 681 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With the latest update, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 14, 554 from 13, 873 reported on Wednesday evening.

Previously, the highest daily number recorded was 663 on June 9.

Five deaths were recorded from the virus on Thursday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 387.

The health agency in a tweet Thursday night said the new cases were reported in 17 states.

These are Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, Gombe, Oyo, Imo, Delta, Kano, Bauchi, Edo, Katsina, Kaduna, Anambra, Jigawa, Kebbi, Ondo and Nasarawa States.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

In the past weeks, the numbers of infections and deaths in the country have increased. The number of recovered patients from the virus is also increasing daily.

"Till date, 14,554 cases have been confirmed, 4,494 cases have been discharged and 387 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory," the NCDC stated.

The 681 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos - 345, Rivers - 51, Ogun - 48, Gombe - 47, Oyo _36, Imo-31, Delta - 28, Kano - 23, Bauchi - 18, Edo - 12, Katsina - 12, Kaduna(9), Anambra - 7, Jigawa- 5 Kebbi - 4, Ondo - 4 and Nasarawa - 1.

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 85,375 samples have so far been tested.

As at the time of reporting, there are 9, 673 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 4,494 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 14, 554 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 6,611 cases, followed by FCT - 1,097, Kano - 1, 048, Ogun - 523, Edo - 490, Rivers - 454, Oyo - 434, Katsina - 411, Bauchi - 392, Kaduna - 239, Borno - 381, Jigawa - 314, Gombe - 293, Delta - 225, Ebonyi - 152, Kwara - 143, Plateau - 130, Sokoto - 129, Nasarawa - 128, Imo - 114, Abia - 97, Zamfara - 76, Ondo - 54, Anambra - 53, Yobe - 52, Osun - 50, Kebbi - 47, Niger - 46, Akwa Ibom - 45, Adamawa - 42, Enugu - 35, Bayelsa - 32, Ekiti - 30, Taraba - 18, Benue - 13, and Kogi - 3.

In a bid to contain the spread of the disease, the government has been intensifying its effort to get more Nigerians tested for the virus.

