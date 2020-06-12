South Sudan: Ambassador to Belgium Dies Aged 64

GDJ/Pixabay
South Sudan flag.
11 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

South Sudan's Ambassador to Belgium, Jwokgwen Severio Yukwan, has died, Information Minister Michael Makuei has confirmed.

He died in Juba on Monday.

Speaking to The EastAfrican on Wednesday on the phone, Mr Makuei said, "Our diplomat passed on after suffering from malaria and diabetes."

Ambassador Yukwan, 64, is survived by two widows and 11 children.

He began his diplomatic career in the 1980s, having served in various missions, including being appointed as second secretary in the then Sudan.

Before his death, the ambassador was preparing to travel to Belgium to resume his duties but had to postpone the trip due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, South Sudan's Central Bank First Deputy Governor Maror Chier also died this week after a short illness. He was receiving treatment in Kenya's capital Nairobi, Mr Makuei said. He did not elaborate on the illness.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.