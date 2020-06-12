Malawi: Police Vehicle On Chilima Convoy in Crashes, 10 Cops Injured

11 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The country's estranged Vice President and UTM president Saulos Klaus Chillima on Thursday cancelled his whistle -stop campaign rallies in Ntcheu following a car accident involving his security detail injuring seriously 10 law enforcers.

Car crash The police vehicle was part of Chilima's convoy

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga confirmed the development in an interview.

Malunga disclosed that a police vehicle carrying Chilima's security detail overturned at Khomba in Ntcheu District.

"The Malawi Police vehicle was ferrying the security detail sadly overturned throwing out the passengers (all police officers) from the vehicle.

" UTM security officers arrived at the scene and helped carry the wounded to Balaka Hospital using a UTM minibus. An additional team from Nsipe has also been dispatched to Balaka to be with the injured," he said.

Malunga said a total of 10 police officers have been wounded and are currently receiving medical attention.

"Let's wish them a speedy recovery and keep them in our prayers," he said.

The accident occurred while. Chilima was on the campaign trail in Ntcheu and prompted him to cancel the tour.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

