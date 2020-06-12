Malawi: Chilima Says 'Forget DPP Loans, Countdown to June 23'

State Vice President Saulos Chilima, who is also running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera in the opposition Tonse Alliance has appealed to Malawians not to be deceived that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government will give them loans with 11 days before fresh polls.

Chilima in Ntcheu for four days campaign Chilima on whistle stop in Ntcheu Chilima on whistle stop in Ntcheu

Addressing crowds that turned up his Imbizos in the nine places he visited in Ntcheu Bwanje South, Chilima said the DPP government dwells on lies and decieved people by collecting their IDs on the pretext that they will get loans.

"Forget it. They can not give you loans in 11 days. They decieve you. They just wanted your IDs to rig elections but they will not even succeed. Show your anger by voting them out," said Chilima.

The Tonse alliance presidential running mate then assured the people that a new K75 Billion loan will be launched under. Chakwera leadership.

"This loan will be done per district. We will allocate money to each district and people will go through the DCs office. It will be a loan for all Malawians capable of running a business. We not require you to give is anything," he said.

He urged people from Ntcheu to vote for Chakwera if meaningful development is to come to the district.

Chilima also accused the DPP government of failed leadership, saying it has lost direction while unemployment is soaring high.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Government's recent attempt to hire Health Surveillance Assistants has revealed how bad unemployment levels are in Malawi," he said adding;

"We have promised that we'll create one million jobs as our effort to improve these high unemployment levels."

On Wednesday hundreds of young people thronged recruitment centres where the Ministry of Health arranged for walk in interviews although it only required 60 people. Scores of the youthful job-seekers were injured in the stampede that ensued.

But Chilima said the Tonse alliance government will create one million jobs in one year, saying some of the jobs will created through mega farms and factories to add value to crops by producing tinned beans and tomato sauce among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares