Kenya: Waiguru's Bid to Nullify Ouster Flops

Jeff Angote/The Nation
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.
11 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Maureen Kakah

The High Court has declined to nullify the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Justice Weldon Korir ruled Thursday that the Kirinyaga ward representatives did not violate any court order.

Ms Waiguru moved to court Wednesday to stop the impeachment process against her.

Ms Waiguru argued that the ward representatives acted in contempt of court orders in voting to remove her from office. She said the High Court had early temporarily stopped the local leaders from debating the motion because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an urgent application, Ms Waiguru asked the court to declare her impeachment null and void pending the hearing and determination of the case.

On Tuesday, 23 MCAs out of 33 voted in favour of her ouster.

In the vote, four MCAs abstained while six were absent from the tension-packed proceedings that were marred by chaos.

