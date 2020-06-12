Kenya: Women Leaders Divided Over Waiguru Ouster

Gender CS accused of playing double standards by supporting Kirinyaga governor

The impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Ann Mumbi Waiguru has sharply divided women leaders in the country.

Her impeachment has generated a lot of heat; one group of women are in support of her ouster while another faults it.

Kirinyaga County Assembly on Tuesday voted to impeach Waiguru with 23 ward representatives supporting the motion anchored on allegations of violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. Four MCAs abstained while six of the 33 were absent.

Ms Waiguru said she would sue the Speaker and those participating in the motion for contempt of court. She has since moved to court to stop the impeachment process.

She argues that the ward representatives acted in contempt of court orders in voting to remove her from office since the High Court had on April 7, temporarily stopped the local leaders from debating the motion because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margret Kobia on Wednesday said in a press statement that she stood in solidarity with Common Women Agenda (COWA) in demanding due process to be followed before impeaching the county chief.

PROF KOBIA

"It is unfortunate that Governor Waiguru's term is being cut short by an alleged impeachment. This is an indicator that some of us do not value strong women leadership.

"We are disappointed that the governor is being impeached during the fight against Covid-19 which is negatively impacting on social-economic development of the country," said Kobia.

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu also supported calls to have Waiguru spared from ouster.

"The travesty visited upon Waiguru is one of the many crooked ways that PhD machinations are using to pull her down and we strongly condemn it," said Ngilu.

Homa-Bay Woman representative Gladys Wanga also weighed on the matter saying as women leaders they take great exception with the purported impeachment of the governor.

She added that the impeachment flies in the face of the law given the court order stopping any impeachment proceedings.

Prof Kobia's statement has, however, generated a storm with some women leaders accusing her of talking double standards.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who was recently removed as Senate majority whip by the Jubilee Party wondered why the CS never issued a similar statement opposing her removal.

"I am wondering if a similar letter from CS Kobia for Cecily Mbarire and myself got lost in the mail. Could the Ministry of Gender not be aware that we are women too?" she posed.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici told off Prof Kobia over the statement defending the governor.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

"We had senators Kihika, Millicent Omanga and nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, who are all strong women, roasted within the confines of our constitutional order, and we all remained mum. Such statements are detrimental to persistent push for affirmative action and women empowerment," said Ms Ngirici.

The President of the Law Society of Kenya Nelson Havi while reacting to Kobia's statement said Waiguru was elected by a popular vote and not affirmative action.

"Elected leaders are evaluated on meritocracy and performance. If you are gender genuine, please issue a memo to Chief Justice David Maraga to dissolve Parliament for violating the two-thirds gender rule," Mr Havi tweeted.

Ms Waiguru is among the three female governors who were elected in the 2017 election. Others include Kitui's Charity Ngilu and former Bomet governor the late Joyce Laboso who died last year.

Ms Waiguru had earlier on rubbished the impeachment motion, saying there was a court order barring her ouster still in place.