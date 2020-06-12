Kenya: KPL to Decide Fate of League Next Week

11 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenyan Premier League Limited has announced they will decide on the fate of the 2019/20 season next week after their case at the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) scheduled is heard on Friday.

KPL filed a case at the SDT after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa declared the season over on April 30 announcing Gor Mahia as champions and the subsequent relegation of Chemelil Sugar.

KPL insisted that it's mandated to run the league and accused FKF of interfering with its affairs. SDT Chairman John Ohaga is expected to deliver a ruling on the issue on Friday with President Uhuru Kenyatta having given new directives to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic last Saturday.

The government had on March 16 prohibited public and social gatherings hence all sporting activities were suspended indefinitely. KPL CEO Jack Oguda said he is consulting with chairman Ambrose Rachier on the specific date of Governing Council meeting that will decide the fate of the current season.

However, he conceded that it would be difficult to complete remaining 10 matches after the government extended the cessation of movement for a further 30 days.

"We had expected to issue our stand on fate of the current season this week but after consultation with the chairman, we shall pick a date next week after Friday's hearing of our case at the SDT," Oguda told Nation Sport on Thursday.

"All clubs will be present during our Governing Council meeting and a fair decision shall be reached concerning this emotive issue," he added.

The recent stand-off between KPL and FKF has seen Mwendwa reiterate that the federation will not renew the former's contract due to expire in September.

