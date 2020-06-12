Kenya: Forestry Agency to Run City Park, Says Tobiko

11 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Pauline Kairu

The Nairobi City Park has been put under the management of the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), following a presidential directive.

This, after the park lost some 27 hectares of public land to unscrupulous land grabbers.

Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko announced yesterday that the park previously under the management of the Nairobi County Government would immediately revert to the KFS to shield it from land grabbers.

"The President has directed that henceforth this park will be put under the charge of KFS. They know how to manage forests. I'm making this announcement upon the instructions and direction of the president," Tobiko said. "He gave the directive on World Environment Day, at the Arboretum, the CS added.

KFS rangers have already moved to the site by Wednesday morning as Mr Tobiko made the pronouncement at the City Park.

The CS set up a taskforce to come up with the takeover and recovery plan to be executed within the next seven days.

The team headed by Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests -Conservation and Natural resources--Charity Muthoni Munyasia, will start work Thursday.

It will work out ways of repossessing the facility and annulling irregularly issued titles on grabbed parts of the park.

