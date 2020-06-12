Kenya's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 92 After 3 New Fatalities

Another three coronavirus patients have died in Kenya, bringing the country’s death toll to 92, the Health minister said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are saddened that we have lost three more patients to the disease, taking the tally of fatalities to 92. All these people were in various hospitals in Nairobi,” the statement reads.

Kenya has so far recorded 3,215 coronavirus cases and 1,092 recoveries. A total of 121 new positive cases were confirmed Thursday from 3,291 samples, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

Of the cases, 115 were Kenyans and six were foreigners aged between four months and 86 years old, with 92 being males and 29 females

Nairobi had the highest number of cases at 49, followed by Busia (37), Mombasa (20), Kajiado (5) and Migori (4). Kiambu and Kilifi had two cases each while Murang’a and Nyeri had one case each.

Kibra had the highest number of cases in Nairobi with 18 followed by Westlands (9), Kamukunji (4), Ruaraka (4) and Dagoretti North (3), while Embakasi Central, Embakasi West and Lang’ata had two cases each. Embakasi South, Kasarani, Roysambu, Starehe and Makadara had one case each.

All the cases in Busia were of truckers at the Malaba border point, while those in Mombasa were from Likoni (7), Mvita (5) and Kisauni (3). Jomvu and Changamwe had two cases each while Nyali one.

On a day when the 2020/2021 budget estimates were read, the ministry hoped to get enough funds to enable it effectively manage, the pandemic and other diseases.

The Health ministry said it needed funds to manage cancer and hypertension, infectious diseases such as TB, epidemics such as malaria, and carry out immunisation programmes.