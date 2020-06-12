Kenya: Machakos Assembly Whip Removed Over Claims of Misconduct

Former Machakos County Assembly majority leader Tariq Mulatya has been replaced.

The Masinga Central ward representative was removed from office over allegations of gross misconduct.

In a statement issued Thursday after a special assembly session, the assembly's speaker Florence Mwangangi said she received four letters recommending the removal of Mr Mulatya over gross misconduct and undermining party leadership.

Mr Mulatya has been replaced with Moses Mitaa who is the ward representative for Kangundo Central.

"I received another letter from Nasa on May 25, 2020 and another undated letter from Wiper requesting that r Mulatya removal be implemented forthwith," said Ms Mwangangi.

On June 8, Mr Mulatya resigned as majority party whip.

He said he made the decision so as to ensure there is peace and in his party.

"Further and most important to concentrate to serve the people of Masinga Central Ward who elected me and also ensure that they get development from the county," his resignation notice read.

But on Thursday, Ms Mwangangi said that the removal of the majority whip was started before his resignation was valid.

At the same time, Wiper party removed some MCAs from assembly committees.

Jeremia Munguti was discharged from the devolution and intergovernmental relation committee, environment and natural resources, health and emergency services committees.

Agatha Mutunga was removed from the agriculture committee as well as from the labour and ICT and public investment committees.

Ms Mwangangi said the vacant positions will be filled within 14 days.